13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular Forces and Physical Properties
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following compounds: CF4, CH4, CBr4, CI4, and CCl4. Arrange in order of increasing volatility and briefly explain your answer.
Consider the following compounds: CF4, CH4, CBr4, CI4, and CCl4. Arrange in order of increasing volatility and briefly explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CI4 > CBr4 > CCl4 > CF4 > CH4; The lower the molar mass, the more volatile the compound.
B
CI4 > CBr4 > CCl4 > CF4 > CH4; The higher the molar mass, the more volatile the compound.
C
CI4 < CBr4 < CCl4 < CF4 < CH4; The lower the molar mass, the more volatile the compound.
D
CI4 < CBr4 < CCl4 < CF4 < CH4; The higher the molar mass, the more volatile the compound.