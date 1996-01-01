17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the conjugate base for H2SO3
a. H3SO3
b. SO32-
c. HSO3-
d. H2SO3
Write the balanced equation for the reaction between H2SO3 (aq) + H2O (l)
H2SO3 (aq) + H2O (l) ⇌
