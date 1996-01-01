17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the conjugate acid for each of the bases
a. ClO4-
b. CN-
c. CH2ClCOO-
d. NH2-
Give the conjugate base for each of the acids
a. H2CO3
b. H2PO4-
c. H2S
d. H2SiO3
