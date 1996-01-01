3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The empirical formula for naphthalene is C5H4. Using the mass spectrum of naphthalene, what are its molecular formula and molecular weight?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
molecular formula: C10H8
molecular weight: 128 g/mol
B
molecular formula: C5H4
molecular weight: 64.1 g/mol
C
molecular formula: C8H10
molecular weight: 106 g/mol
D
molecular formula: C4H5
molecular weight: 53.1 g/mol
