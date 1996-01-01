3. Chemical Reactions
Molecular Formula
3. Chemical Reactions Molecular Formula
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rock sample is suspected to be pure magnesium sulfate (MgSO4). It is pulverized and subjected to elemental analysis. The results revealed that the sample contains 21.45% Mg, 28.52% S, and 50.85% O. Is the sample of rock pure MgSO4?
A rock sample is suspected to be pure magnesium sulfate (MgSO4). It is pulverized and subjected to elemental analysis. The results revealed that the sample contains 21.45% Mg, 28.52% S, and 50.85% O. Is the sample of rock pure MgSO4?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The sample of rock is pure MgSO4.
B
The sample of rock is not pure MgSO4.