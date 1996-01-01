11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Dipole Moment
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecule ozone, O3, will have a small dipole moment even if it is made up of the same atoms. Which of the following is a possible explanation?
A
Ozone has a small dipole moment because the electronegativity of oxygen varies.
B
The lone pair in the central O atom causes an uneven electron distribution within the molecule.
C
The lone pair in the central O atom moves from one atom to another so it causes one atom to be more electronegative than the other.
D
Ozone has a linear geometry so it is not possible for ozone to have a small dipole moment.