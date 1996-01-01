1. Intro to General Chemistry
Density
PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemical reaction for an experiment needs 53.4 g of pentane. However, the balance in the lab was taken for maintenance and is therefore unavailable.
It was decided to use a pipette to measure the pentane. Calculate the volume needed if the density of pentane is 0.626 g/mL
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
85.3 mL
B
53.4 mL
C
69.5 mL
D
105.1 mL