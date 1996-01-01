A student needs cyclohexane for an experiment. They asked their lab partner to get it from the storage cabinet. The lab partner then handed an unlabeled bottle and told them that it was the bottle for cyclohexane that they used in the last experiment. To be sure, they measured 15 mL of the liquid and found that it weighs 26.2 g. A chemistry textbook listed cyclohexane to have a density of 0.773 g/mL at room temperature. Is it possible that the liquid is cyclohexane?