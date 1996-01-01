6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
76PRACTICE PROBLEM
Molten sodium chloride can be reduced to sodium metal by passing an electric current through the molten salt to split it into its elements. Illustrated below is a simple diagram of the cell. Show the balanced equations for the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anode: Na+ (l) + e−→ Na (l) Cathode: 2 Cl− (l) → Cl2 (g) + 2 e− Overall: 2 NaCl (l) → 2 Na (l) + Cl2 (g)
B
Anode: 2 Cl− (l) → Cl2 (g) + 2 e− Cathode: Na+ (l) + e−→ Na (l) Overall: 2 NaCl (l) → 2 Na (l) + Cl2 (g)
C
Anode: Na+ (l) + e−→ Na (l) Cathode: Cl− (l) → Cl (g) + e− Overall: NaCl (l) → Na (l) + Cl (g)
D
Anode: Cl− (l) → Cl (g) + e− Cathode: Na+ (l) + e−→ Na (l) Overall: NaCl (l) → Na (l) + Cl (g)