2. Atoms & Elements Mole Concept
43PRACTICE PROBLEM
Acetic acid (CH3COOH), the acid found in vinegar, has a density of 1.05 g/cm3. Calculate the number of molecules of acetic acid present in 164 mL of acetic acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.22×1027 molecules
B
1.57×1024 molecules
C
5.65×1027 molecules
D
1.73×1024 molecules