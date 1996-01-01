12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
42PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hybridization of the non-hydrogen atoms in serine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N and C2: sp
O1 and O3: sp2
C4, C6, and O7: sp3
O1 and O3: sp2
C4, C6, and O7: sp3
B
N: sp
O1, O3, and O7: sp2
C2, C4, and C6: sp3
O1, O3, and O7: sp2
C2, C4, and C6: sp3
C
O1: sp
O3, O7, and C2: sp2
C4, C6, and N: sp3
O3, O7, and C2: sp2
C4, C6, and N: sp3
D
O1 and C2: sp2
O3, O7, C4, C6, and N: sp3
O3, O7, C4, C6, and N: sp3