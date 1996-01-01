9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
One student made a mistake in determining the quantum numbers of an element. All four were correct with the exception of the angular momentum quantum number (l) which had integral values of 0, 1, 2.....n instead of 0, 1, 2..., n – 1. In these conditions, determine the number of elements that would make up the first two rows of the periodic table.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26 elements
B
50 elements
C
12 elements
D
36 elements