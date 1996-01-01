9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
9. Quantum Mechanics Quantum Numbers: Angular Momentum Quantum Number
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the orbitals and provide the n and l quantum numbers for each of the following illustrations.
Identify the orbitals and provide the n and l quantum numbers for each of the following illustrations.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 4dyz: n = 4; l = 3
(ii) 5s: n = 5; l = 1
(ii) 5s: n = 5; l = 1
B
(i) 4dxy: n = 4; l = 2
(ii) 5pz: n = 5; l = 1
(ii) 5pz: n = 5; l = 1
C
(i) 4dyz: n = 4; l = 2
(ii) 5s: n = 5; l = 0
(ii) 5s: n = 5; l = 0
D
(i) 4dyz: n = 4; l = 3
(ii) 5py: n = 5; l = 2
(ii) 5py: n = 5; l = 2
E
(i) 4dyz: n = 4; l = 2
(ii) 5px: n = 5; l = 2
(ii) 5px: n = 5; l = 2