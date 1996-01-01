14. Solutions
Molality
14. Solutions Molality
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Thiamine (C12H17N4OS+) is one of the water-soluble vitamins. Calculate the molality of an aqueous solution containing 56.9 g thiamine and 345 g of water. The solution has a density of 1.04 g/mL at 25°C.
Thiamine (C12H17N4OS+) is one of the water-soluble vitamins. Calculate the molality of an aqueous solution containing 56.9 g thiamine and 345 g of water. The solution has a density of 1.04 g/mL at 25°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.511 m
B
0.284 m
C
0.620 m
D
0.781 m