14. Solutions Molality
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the molality of a solution made by dissolving 10.5 g of diethyl ether (C4H10O) in 300.0 mL of benzene (C6H6). The densities of diethyl ether and benzene are 0.713 g/mL and 0.876 g/mL respectively.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.378 m
B
0.540 m
C
0.214 m
D
0.904 m