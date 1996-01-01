14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The temperature of the system decreases when potassium chlorate is dissolved in water. Which of the following statement explains why the solution is formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is an excess in energy in the system used to compensate for the increase in enthalpy which drives the solution formation.
B
The increase in enthalpy drives the solution formation.
C
The decrease in entropy makes up for the increase in the enthalpy of the system, this drives the solution formation.
D
The increase in entropy makes up for the increase in the enthalpy of the system, this drives the solution formation.