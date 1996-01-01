9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The most distinct lines in the atomic spectra of helium are 447.1 nm (blue line), 501.6 nm (cyan line), and 587.6 nm (yellow line). What is the energy in kilojoules per mole of each of these spectral lines?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
447.1 nm (blue line): E = 267.7 kJ/mol
501.6 nm (cyan line): E = 238.6 kJ/mol
587.6 nm (yellow line): E = 203.7 kJ/mol
B
447.1 nm (blue line): E = 252.5 kJ/mol
501.6 nm (cyan line): E = 238.6 kJ/mol
587.6 nm (yellow line): E = 206.8 kJ/mol
C
447.1 nm (blue line): E = 267.7 kJ/mol
501.6 nm (cyan line): E = 234.4 kJ/mol
587.6 nm (yellow line): E = 203.7 kJ/mol
D
447.1 nm (blue line): E = 252.5 kJ/mol
501.6 nm (cyan line): E = 234.4 kJ/mol
587.6 nm (yellow line): E = 206.8 kJ/mol
