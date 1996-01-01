9. Quantum Mechanics
The Energy of Light
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
One watt (W) is equal to 1 J/s. How many photons are released by a light bulb every second if 4.5% of the energy produced by a 55 W light bulb is visible light and its average wavelength is 530 nm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.6×1018 photon
B
3.8×10−19 photon
C
2.7×1018 photon
D
1.5×10−19 photon