7. Gases
Pressure Units
7. Gases Pressure Units
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
The van der Waals equation includes corrections to the ideal gas equation for gases that deviates from the ideal behavior. The constants a and b in the equation are called the van der Waals constants which vary from one gas to another. The value of a for Xenon is 4.19 (L2•atm)/mol2. Determine the value of a for Xe if the pressure was measured in bars.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.25 (L2•bar)/mol2
B
6.21 (L2•bar)/mol2
C
1.01 (L2•bar)/mol2
D
4.13 (L2•bar)/mol2