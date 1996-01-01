9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three wavelengths are observed from an atomic emission spectrum of hydrogen. They are 97.23 nm, 102.6 nm, and 94.96 nm. What is their corresponding electronic transition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1) 4 → 1, 2) 3→1, 3) 5→1
B
1) 1 → 4, 2) 1→3, 3) 5→1
C
1) 1→5, 2) 1→4, 3) 1→3
D
1) 3→1, 2) 5→1, 3) 4→1