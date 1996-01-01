9. Quantum Mechanics
Bohr Equation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom, find the frequency of the light emitted:
a. n = 3 → n = 2
b. n = 6 → n = 4
c. n = 4 → n = 1
d. n = 5 → n = 2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 6.51×1014 s–1; b. 2.14×1014 s–1; c. 4.54×1015 s–1; d. 1.66×1014 s–1
B
a. 4.56×1014 s–1; b. 4.11×1014 s–1; c. 3.08×1014 s–1; d. 9.60×1014 s–1
C
a. 4.56×1014 s–1; b. 1.14×1014 s–1; c. 3.08×1015 s–1; d. 6.91×1014 s–1
D
a. 6.51×1014 s–1; b. 2.11×1014 s–1; c. 2.54×1014 s–1; d. 9.66×1014 s–1