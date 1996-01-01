3. Chemical Reactions
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Limestone (CaCO3) reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the equation CaCO3 + 2HCl → CaCl2 + H2O + CO2. If 1.00 mol of CO2 has a volume of 22.4 L under the reaction conditions, how many liters of gas can be formed by reaction of 2.35 g of CaCO3 with 2.35 g of HCl? Which reactant is limiting?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Liters of gas: 0.526 L CO2
Limiting reactant: CaCO3
B
Liters of gas: 0.235 L CO2
Limiting reactant: CaCO3
C
Liters of gas: 0.635 L CO2
Limiting reactant: HCl
D
Liters of gas: 1.00 L CO2
Limiting reactant: HCl