Limestone (CaCO 3 ) reacts with hydrochloric acid according to the equation CaCO 3 + 2HCl → CaCl 2 + H 2 O + CO 2 . If 1.00 mol of CO 2 has a volume of 22.4 L under the reaction conditions, how many liters of gas can be formed by reaction of 2.35 g of CaCO 3 with 2.35 g of HCl? Which reactant is limiting?