6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
167PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the solid formed and the amount in grams when 15 A of current is applied for 10 minutes to an electrolytic cell that uses the two half-reactions below:
Mg 2+(aq) + 2e− → Mg(s) E 0 = − 2.38
Li +(aq) + e− → Li(s) E 0 = − 3.04
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.563 g Li
B
0.647 g Li
C
0.489 g Mg
D
0.396 g Mg