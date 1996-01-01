13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Intermolecular Forces
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The formation of ordered structures in liquid crystals is dependent on intermolecular interactions. What intermolecular forces are present in the following sample?
i. Hydrogen bonding
ii. Dipole-dipole interaction
iii. Dispersion forces
iv. Ion-dipole interaction
v. Induced-dipole interaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i., iii.
B
i., ii., iii.
C
i., ii., iv.
D
i., ii., iii., iv.
E
i., ii., iii., v.