2. Atoms & Elements
Law of Multiple Proportions
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Silicon disulfide is a promising new material for the production of cathodes in solid-state batteries. The mass ratio of silicon to sulfur in silicon disulfide (SiS2) is 7:8 while the ratio of masses between a sulfur atom and a 12C atom is 8:3. What is the mass of 1 mol of silicon atoms?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
14.00 g
B
28.00 g
C
56.00 g
D
42.00 g