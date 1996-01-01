10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following measurements would help determine the bonding radius of an atom?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The sum of the diameters of the two atoms.
B
The location between the two bonded atoms where the probability of finding an electron is zero.
C
The location where the electron is removed or added for bonding.
D
The internuclear distance between the two bonded atoms.