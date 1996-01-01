10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Diamond is a mineral made up of carbon atoms arranged in a crystal structure known as diamond cubic. The molecular representation of diamond and the distance between each carbon are shown below. If the estimated atomic radius of the carbon atom is 76 pm, are the carbon atoms in a diamond held together by chemical bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes
B
No