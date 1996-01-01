13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following behaviors of molecules of a liquid crystal at three different temperatures (T1, T2, and T3):
Identify the temperature/s in which the substance exists in a liquid crystalline state and identify the type of liquid crystalline phase shown.
Consider the following behaviors of molecules of a liquid crystal at three different temperatures (T1, T2, and T3):
Identify the temperature/s in which the substance exists in a liquid crystalline state and identify the type of liquid crystalline phase shown.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At T1 and T3, the substance exists in a liquid crystalline phase. T1 represents a smectic A phase and T3 represents a smectic C phase.
B
At T2 and T3, the substance exists in a liquid crystalline phase. T2 represents a nematic phase and T3 represents a smectic A phase.
C
At T1 and T3, the substance exists in a liquid crystalline phase. T1 represents a nematic phase and T3 represents a smectic C phase.
D
At T2 and T3, the substance exists in a liquid crystalline phase. T2 represents a smectic A phase and T3 represents a nematic phase.
E
At T1 and T2, the substance exists in a liquid crystalline phase. T1 represents a smectic A phase and T2 represents a nematic phase.