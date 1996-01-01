1. Intro to General Chemistry
1. Intro to General Chemistry Classification of Matter
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compounds are made up of different atoms but are classified as pure substances. Is this statement true or false? Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
True. The atoms in a compound cannot be separated by physical means.
B
False. The atoms in a compound cannot be separated by physical means.
C
True. The atoms in a compound can be separated by physical means.
D
False. The atoms in a compound can be separated by physical means.