2. Atoms & Elements
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
Which significant conclusion was drawn from Rutherford's gold foil experiment?
The distribution of protons within an atom is uniform throughout.
The existence of a neutral particle in the atom, with a mass equivalent to that of a proton.
The precise charge value of an electron was determined to be –1.60×10–19 C.
The majority of an atom's mass is concentrated in a small, dense, positively charged nucleus.