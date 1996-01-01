10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The process of removing an electron from an atom referred to as ionization energy is always exothermic
B
The process of removing an electron from an atom referred to as ionization energy is always endothermic
C
The process of removing an electron from an atom referred to as ionization energy is neither exothermic nor endothermic
D
The process of removing an electron from an atom referred to as ionization energy is both exothermic and endothermic