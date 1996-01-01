12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw an MO energy diagram and predict the bond order of Be2+ and Be2-. Do you expect these molecules to exist in the gas phase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Bond order of Be2+ = 1; Bond order of Be2- = 1/2
Neither can exist in the gas phase.
B
The bond order of Be2+ and Be2- = 1/2.
Neither can exist in the gas phase.
C
Bond order of Be2+ = 1; Bond order of Be2- = 1/2
Both can exist in the gas phase.
D
The bond order of Be2+ and Be2- = 1/2.
Both can exist in the gas phase.