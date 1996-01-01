19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which statement is true for a general thermodynamic state function.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
For a spontaneous reaction, the change in the value of a state function is always less than zero.
B
The value for a state function remains constant.
C
The change in the value of a state function is not dependent on the path of the process.
D
For an exothermic process, the change in the value of a state function is always less than zero.
E
The value of a state function is NOT affected by the change in temperature of a process.