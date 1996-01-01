14. Solutions
Boiling Point Elevation
14. Solutions Boiling Point Elevation
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The phase diagram given below shows the relationship between vapor pressure and temperature for pure ethanol and for a solution of ethanol containing a nonvolatile solute.
Use this diagram to determine the approximate molality of the solute in solution. (Kb for ethanol is 1.2 °C/m)
The phase diagram given below shows the relationship between vapor pressure and temperature for pure ethanol and for a solution of ethanol containing a nonvolatile solute.
Use this diagram to determine the approximate molality of the solute in solution. (Kb for ethanol is 1.2 °C/m)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.53 mol/kg
B
4.74 mol/kg
C
4.17 mol/kg
D
3.88 mol/kg