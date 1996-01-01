18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hypochlorous acid, HClO is an oxyacid of chlorine. It is a weak acid with a dissociation constant (Ka) value of 3.98×10-8.
HClO(aq) ⇌ H+(aq) + ClO-(aq)
A) Calculate the pH of a buffer solution that contains 0.150 M hypochlorous acid with 0.250 M hypochlorite ion (ClO-).
B) What will the final pH of the solution be if 5.00 mL of 0.100 M HCl solution are added to 50.0 mL of this buffer?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
7.18; 7.22
B
7.62; 7.22
C
7.18; 7.60
D
7.62; 7.60