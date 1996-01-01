Hypochlorous acid, HClO is an oxyacid of chlorine. It is a weak acid with a dissociation constant (K a ) value of 3.98×10-8.

HClO (aq) ⇌ H+ (aq) + ClO- (aq)

A) Calculate the pH of a buffer solution that contains 0.150 M hypochlorous acid with 0.250 M hypochlorite ion (ClO-).

B) What will the final pH of the solution be if 5.00 mL of 0.100 M HCl solution are added to 50.0 mL of this buffer?