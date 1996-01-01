18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Titrations: Weak Base-Strong Acid
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 100 mL buffer solution is 0.200 M in CH3COOH and 0.200 M in NaCH3COO. What will the pH of the solution be if 20 mL of 0.220 M HNO3 are added to this buffer? Ka of acetic acid = 1.78×10-5.
A 100 mL buffer solution is 0.200 M in CH3COOH and 0.200 M in NaCH3COO. What will the pH of the solution be if 20 mL of 0.220 M HNO3 are added to this buffer? Ka of acetic acid = 1.78×10-5.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.44
B
4.56
C
8.44
D
7.50