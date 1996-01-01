9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Number of Electrons
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following orbitals (i) 1s, (ii) 4d, (iii) 4f, (iv) 6g. Identify the maximum number of electrons that can be contained in each.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 2, (ii) 8, (iii) 8, (iv) 12
B
(i) 1, (ii) 4, (iii) 4, (iv) 6
C
(i) 1, (ii) 5, (iii) 7, (iv) 9
D
(i) 2, (ii) 10, (iii) 14, (iv) 18