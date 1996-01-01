12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following, identify the molecules that you can estimate the bond angles around the central atom with certainty, and which would you be unsure about. Explain.
(a) SiF4
(b) SCl4
(c) CHCl3
(d) H2O
(e) BF3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
with certainty: (a), (c); unsure: (b), (d), (e)
B
with certainty: (c), (d); unsure: (a), (b), (e)
C
with certainty: (a), (e); unsure: (b), (c), (d)
D
with certainty: (a), (b), (e); unsure: (c), (d)
E
with certainty: (a), (b), (d), (e); unsure: (c)