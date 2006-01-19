21. Nuclear Chemistry
49PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nuclear fuel used in many nuclear reactors is uranium-235. When bombarded with a single slow neutron, a 235U nuclide undergoes fission to form 141Ba, 3 neutrons, and another nuclide "X". Identify the nuclide X, Write its symbol.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
150Th
B
85Br
C
92Kr
D
92Rb