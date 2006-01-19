21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
50PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which is false from the following statements about nuclear weapons and nuclear power plants.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A nuclear explosion occurs when sub-critical pieces of nuclear materials collide to reach a critical mass.
B
The enrichment of U-235 in the fuel used for nuclear weapons is much higher than that of the fuel used for nuclear power plants.
C
Nuclear power plants also produce a significant amount of carbon dioxide while operating especially when generating electricity.
D
The United States is a large producer of nuclear power and sources a significant amount of its electricity from nuclear energy.