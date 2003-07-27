1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
44PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many 6.7 nm silicon quantum dots are needed to create one 12 nm dot? If the density of silicon is 2.33 g/mL, how many formula units of silicon are left over?
A
2.3 dots, 67 formula units
B
1.8 dots, 1.4x102 formula units
C
6 dots, 2.0x103 formula units
D
6.7 dots, 2.3 formula units