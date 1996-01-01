13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chromium has a very high melting point at 1907 °C. The distance between Cr atoms in chromium metal is 252 pm. If you put chromium metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between Cr atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The distance between Cr atoms is expected to increase.
B
The distance between Cr atoms is expected to decrease.
C
The distance between Cr atoms is expected to remain the same.