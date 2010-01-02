18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Ksp values for MnCO3 and CuCO3 are 5.0×10–10 and 2.3×10–10, respectively. In a solution that is at equilibrium with both compounds, calculate [CO32–], [Mn2+], and [Cu2+].
The Ksp values for MnCO3 and CuCO3 are 5.0×10–10 and 2.3×10–10, respectively. In a solution that is at equilibrium with both compounds, calculate [CO32–], [Mn2+], and [Cu2+].
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[CO32–] = 3.7×10–5 M; [Mn2+] = 2.2×10–5 M; [Cu2+] = 1.5×10–5 M
B
[CO32–] = 2.7×10–5 M; [Mn2+] = 1.9×10–5 M; [Cu2+] = 8.5×10–6 M
C
[CO32–] = 7.7×10–5 M; [Mn2+] = 1.2×10–5 M; [Cu2+] = 6.5×10–5 M
D
[CO32–] = 1.0×10–4 M; [Mn2+] = 2.0×10–5 M; [Cu2+] = 8.0×10–5 M