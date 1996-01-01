15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
15. Chemical Kinetics Half-Life
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
When A reacts with itself, product B is formed. If the initial concentration of A is 0.0500 M, determine the half-life of the reaction. How long does it take for the concentration of A to drop from 0.0250 M to 0.0125 M? Assume the rate constant is 8.00×10−2 M−1•s−1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
t1/2 = 250 s; t = 500 s
B
t1/2 = 300 s; t = 600 s
C
t1/2 = 350 s; t = 700 s
D
t1/2 = 400 s; t = 800 s