15. Chemical Kinetics
Half-Life
PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first-order rate constant for the radioactive decay of Berkelium-248 (248Bk) and Seaborgium-260 (260Sg) is 0.0292 h−1 and 0.173 ms−1, respectively. Which sample decays at a faster rate?
A
Seaborgium-260 has a faster decay rate
B
Berkelium-248 has a faster decay rate
C
Seaborgium-260 and Berkelium-248 have equal decay rate