13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Molecular Polarity
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the Lewis structures of the 3 possible isomers of dibromoethene, C2H2Br2. Note: One isomer, in particular, has no dipole moment but the other two do.
