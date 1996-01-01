15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: A → 2 B. A 1.0-L vessel initially contains 1.00 mol of A and the following data for the reaction are collected. Calculate the concentration of B at 20 min. considering there are no molecules of B initially.
Consider the following reaction: A → 2 B. A 1.0-L vessel initially contains 1.00 mol of A and the following data for the reaction are collected. Calculate the concentration of B at 20 min. considering there are no molecules of B initially.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.349 M
B
0.521 M
C
0.601 M
D
0.822 M