17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Diprotic Acids and Bases
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Production of hydrogen sulfide from sewage waste is projected to increase by 19% in the next 20 years from 270 ppm to 320 ppm. If the current pH of sewage waste due to hydrogen sulfide is 6.78, what will be the pH of sewage waste 20 from now? Assume that only hydrogen sulfide is contributing to the pH.
Production of hydrogen sulfide from sewage waste is projected to increase by 19% in the next 20 years from 270 ppm to 320 ppm. If the current pH of sewage waste due to hydrogen sulfide is 6.78, what will be the pH of sewage waste 20 from now? Assume that only hydrogen sulfide is contributing to the pH.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.74
B
7.05
C
6.32
D
6.25