17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Diprotic Acids and Bases
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement
Choose the correct statement
A
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid, H2CO3, is composed of HCO3- and CO32- because it is a strong acid and completely ionizes.
B
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid, H2CO3, is composed of H2CO3, HCO3- and CO32- because it is a strong acid and completely ionizes
C
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid, H2CO3, is composed of H2CO3, HCO3- and CO32- because it is a weak acid and partially ionizes
D
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid, H2CO3, is composed of HCO3- because it is a weak acid and partially ionizes
E
An aqueous solution of carbonic acid, H2CO3, is composed of CO32- because it is a strong acid and completely ionizes.