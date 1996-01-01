16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hypothetical reversible reaction M → N is represented by the following five figures. Blue spheres represent M while yellow spheres represent N. The progress of the reaction is depicted by the figures from left to right. Does the reaction reach equilibrium in any of the figures? If so, which figure(s) show the system in equilibrium?
A
The reaction reaches equilibrium in image 2.
B
The reaction reaches equilibrium in image 3.
C
The reaction reaches equilibrium in image 4.
D
The reaction reaches equilibrium in image 5.
E
The reaction does not reach equilibrium.